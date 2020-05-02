We’re not crying, you’re crying. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to let the world know her daughter, Stormi Webster, is the “best thing” she’s “ever done” in life thus far on May 1. Not only did the 22-year-old share the dedicated sentiment, but she also included a precious photo to go along with it.

In the snap, the makeup mogul‘s 2-year-old, whom she shares with Travis Scott, could be seen smiling wide while hiding underneath a grey towel with her perfect curls peeking out from below the fabric. Talk about the cutest photo basically ever.

Needless to say, we weren’t the only ones who felt that way. Tons of Ky’s celeb friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the toddler. “Stop the cuteness,” Malika Haqq wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji. “Sweetest baby girl,” BFF Stassie Karanikolaou added with four red heart emojis. “I miss this sweet angel,” photographer Amber Asaly raved about the tiny tot, while singer Madison Beer said, “She is actually the cutest.”

It’s no surprise to see the mother-daughter duo so smitten over one another. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively Stormi “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” amid the coronavirus pandemic but Trav, 28, is definitely “popping by to get in his playtime” with his only child.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” like favorite Mary Had a Little Glam, the source gushed in April. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo and her father “get lost for hours” in playtime. So cute.

Plus, the Houston native incorporates his love of music into their hangouts. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written,” the insider added, while also noting the daddy-daughter duo also adores “napping together.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper and Kylie seem to be in a better place after reconciling their relationship in early March following a brief split. At the time, separate insider told Life & Style exclusively they are “back together” and “want to be a proper family,” but the coparents still have a little work to do on their connection. The source added, “Kylie has trust issues but they love each other and are working through them.”

Seems like there’s a lot of love in little Miss Stormi’s life!