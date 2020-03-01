Gettin’ some well-needed R&R, y’all! Kylie Jenner and some of her closest girlfriends took to their Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from a tropical vacation together over the weekend of February 28. Needless to say, we’re totally craving the sweet heat of summer over these hot snaps.

In the series of pictures from the makeup mogul, 22, she showed off the gorgeous sandy beach and crisp, clear ocean water. “Happy Friday,” she captioned one photo of her Chanel beach bag hanging out on a lounge chair. She even shared a precious pic with daughter Stormi Webster on the beach.

Kylie naturally brought along a few folks from her squad, including former assistant Victoria Villarroel, photographer Amber Asaly and fellow mom pal Yris Palmer — and as you would expect, none of these babes skimped out on documenting the trip.

It’s no surprise to see the KUWTK starlet and her friends balling out on an epic vacation. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the brunette beauty is all about going hard when it comes to her getaways … even going as far as considering owning a private island.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source dished to Life & Style back in December 2019. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within Cali and in other states and countries. She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Plus, she doesn’t skimp on her style prowess either. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider continued, adding that money is basically no object for the reality babe. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

