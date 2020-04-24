Too cute! Travis Scott took to Instagram Live on Thursday, April 23, to chat with fans and, of course, show off his darling daughter, Stormi Webster. “Say hi,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 27, urged the 2-year-old, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner.

“Hi,” Stormi echoed in her sweetest tone. Then, when Travis asked her to “say hi” once more, she went in a different direction. “What’s up,” the sassy toddler replied à la Scary Movie.

Clearly, Stormi is enjoying spending time with both her parents amid the coronavirus quarantine. Although a source revealed to Life & Style that Travis isn’t staying with the mommy-daughter duo, he does stop by Kylie’s place often to visit for playtime.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney Princess dolls down or read her a book. He’ll flip through the pages of one of her favorites, like Mary Had A Little Glam, and get lost for hours with her,” the insider explained. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written and he’s also quick to fall asleep right there on the floor while Stormi keeps busy in her playhouse. Napping together is another thing they like doing, Travis is the king of naps, which Kylie loves.”

Beyond Travis’ special connection with Stormi, he and Kylie, 21, have managed to find a successful routine as coparents. “During this downtime, Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” the source said. “They have their separate lives, but the quarantine, even though they’re not together 24/7, has definitely brought them closer together.”

As for their romantic relationship? An additional insider told Life & Style in February that the former flames are “in the process” of getting back together. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” the source added. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

