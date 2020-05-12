Cuteness overload ahead! Sofia Richie gushed over Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, after the toddler participated in the TikTok Candy Challenge. “OMG! I just love her so much,” the up-and-coming actress, 21, commented on her BFF’s May 11 Instagram post.

In the clip, Kylie, 21, told Stormi, 2, she could have three chocolates from a bowl … but only when her mom returned from the bathroom. With that, Stormi sat on the couch and chanted “patience” while waiting.

“OMG. My baby,” Kylie captioned the video. “I had to partake in this challenge.” The concept first originated with parents and their children on TikTok. Considering the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is all over the popular platform these days, we’re not surprised to see Kylie picking up on the trends.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In fact, her other bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou gave fans a mini-tour of the makeup mogul’s California mansion while using the “My Best Friend’s Rich Check” audio.

The short video featured a glimpse at Kylie’s sprawling living room, as well as her vast car collection. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in late 2019.

According to the insider, Kylie owns a $2.2M LaFerrari Aperta, a $3M Bugatti Chiron as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. When the Kylie Skin founder isn’t spending her billions on herself, she’s spoiling Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the source explained. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Even if Stormi has the best of everything, Kylie clearly still places an emphasis on being well behaved and polite. Her sister Kim Kardashian admitted that her own kids Chicago and Saint West wouldn’t have passed the Candy Challenge.

Keep up the good work, Kylie!

