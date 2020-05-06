Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Who doesn’t love a wholesome “DadYe” moment? Kanye West and daughters North and Chicago posed for a cuddly snapshot on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

North, 6, was all smiles as she rested on the rapper’s chest while Chicago, 2, leaned on Kanye’s leg. Kim, 39, captioned the photo with a yellow heart emoji on Wednesday, May 6.

Currently, the famous family, which also includes 4-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Psalm — are quarantined together in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As smitten as Kanye, 42, is with his children, In Touch reported some trouble in paradise. “One thing for sure is that Kanye is the type of guy who can’t sit still and goes stir-crazy when he’s stuck at home,” a source told the outlet in late April, adding that the “I Love It” artist often escapes to his studio for “some peace and quiet.”

Meanwhile, Kim is doing her best to make sure her darling brood stays active and entertained. “Some fun things to do while at home during self-quarantine: Practice doing hair and makeup, bake with your children — cookie decorating is the best with my kids — looking at apps, trying new fun things, board games and spring cleaning,” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote in a since-deleted tweet on April 2.

It’s possible Kim deleted the tweet as a result of possible backlash. Over the past few months, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star faced criticism over her actions during the COVID-19 outbreak, namely how she’s promoting her businesses. After pushing sales for her shapewear line, Skims, in early April, several fans slammed Kim. “Girl, we are in a recession,” one wrote. “No one wants your overpriced Spanx.”

Even so, the reality TV personality continues to raise awareness for social distancing measures. Kim and the rest of the KUWTK gang actually filmed the final episode of season 18 in isolation. Kim told Jimmy Kimmel during a special at-home edition of The Tonight Show that the Kar-Jenner bunch used “tripods” and “iPhones.”

Thanks for letting us ~keep up~ with y’all!

