Self-isolating … and self-entertaining. Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to share some fun things to do at home amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even revealed that she and her kids love to decorate cookies!

“Some fun things to do while at home during self-quarantine,” the 39-year-old wrote in a now-deleted tweet on April 2. “Practice doing hair [and] makeup, bake with your children (cookie decorating is the best with my kids!), looking at apps, trying new fun things, board games and spring cleaning.”

This definitely isn’t the first time the KKW Beauty founder has shared her preferred self-isolation activities. In fact, Kim revealed her movie and TV picks with fans and followers on March 28. “Need self-quarantine shows [and] movies to watch?” she wrote on her Instagram Stories before suggestion hits like Tiger King, Love Is Blind and, of course, KUWTK.

Though it seems as though the reality starlet has been handling the coronavirus precautions well, she made it known that she really misses her family throughout all this.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters,” she wrote on Twitter on March 18, alongside a photo of herself and younger sis Khloé Kardashian getting into glam photo shoot. “But, we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self-quarantined. It’s hard, but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

That being said, the Kar-Jenner family plans to incorporate the COVID-19 scenario into their show. “We are [filming] … so we filmed everything season — I think we’re on 18 … yeah, 18 — we filmed the entire season except for the last episode,” she explained to Jimmy Fallon on his show. “Now that we’ve shut down production, it will be all of us in quarantine filmed separately … by ourselves.”

“We have tripods set up and our iPhones,” the makeup mogul continued. “The whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloé is doing! I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing.”