Just keep breathing, Ariana Grande! The songstress received backlash from fans on social media after revealing the two-piece outfit worn to brother Frankie Grande and Hale Leon‘s wedding.

The couple tied the knot on May 4, according to an Instagram post shared by the Henry Danger star.

“Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy,” Frankie, 39, captioned his post from Tuesday, May, 10. “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”

Following his announcement, Ariana and designer Vera Wang shared photos of the custom look she wore to the wedding. While some fans praised the “Thank U Next” songstress, others had a lot to say about her outfit.

“Why wear something attention grabbing to someone’s wedding? That’s rude, inappropriate and disrespectful,” one Twitter user claimed. Another replied, “It’s her BROTHERS wedding, and the theme was STAR WARS … and most importantly issa GAY WEDDING.”

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Another social media critic wrote, “So outrageous. It screams ‘LOOK AT MEEEEE!'”

A third person explained, “People pointed out it was her gay brother’s wedding ik … but it’s their day all the attention should really be on them in the moment.”

Some of Ariana’s fans responded to the haters and defended her look.

“OK, first of all there was no bride it’s her gay brother wedding & second she can wear whatever she wants & last but not least she’s THE Ariana Grande one of the biggest pop stars in the world ofc she’s gonna have all eyes on her regardless of what she’s wearing, u can’t blame her,” one person shared.

Ahead of the ceremony, Frankie teased the wedding during an April interview with J-14.

“It will be happening this year,” he gushed at the time, seemingly referring to the Star Wars theme. “I have so many details running around in my head, because wedding planning is so stressful. Nothing that we can share yet, but you’ll definitely know more soon for sure. I’m excited. It’s gonna be nerdy. I’ll tell you that it’s gonna be really nerdy.”

Frankie also revealed that he and now-husband Hale, 29, look to Ariana and her husband, Dalton Gomez, as an “inspiring” couple. The songstress and her beau officially tied the knot in May 2021.

“I am excited to … have a good example of [a] couple in my life so that I can … ask questions and be like, ‘Yo, what’s going on. How’s that going?’ And, you know, [to] feel like we’re both doing it at the same time,” the Big Brother alum shared. “It’s kind of cool.”