Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, is a super supportive sibling. He is full of love for the singer, 28, and her husband, Dalton Gomez, exclusively sharing with J-14 what he knows about the couple’s plans for having babies.

When it came to discussing the couple’s plans for babies, Frankie, 39, was tight-lipped, but did reveal that he thought that was “a question for Ariana and Dalton.”

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The Big Brother alum gushed over the duo and their wedding ceremony, describing it as “quirky and nerdy and cute.” He added, “It felt very authentic to who my sister is as a person, which made me really happy. … The authenticity, to both of the bride and groom, I thought was really nice.”

As for life after the wedding, Frankie says the pair seem super in love. “They’re very happy, and it’s been so nice to see them be so happy together,” he said.

Frankie went on to call his sister’s relationship “inspiring” as he prepares to “walk down the aisle very soon.”

“I am excited to … have a good example of [a] couple in my life so that I can … ask questions and be like, ‘Yo, what’s going on. How’s that going?’ And, you know, [to] feel like we’re both doing it at the same time. It’s kind of cool.”

Frankie and his groom-to-be Hale Leon got engaged in June 2021 after two years of dating. The duo are currently preparing for their own upcoming wedding, with Ariana in the “wedding party.”

“It will be happening this year,” Frankie confirmed to J-14. “I have so many details running around in my head, because wedding planning is so stressful. Nothing that we can share yet, but you’ll definitely know more soon for sure. I’m excited. It’s gonna be nerdy. I’ll tell you that it’s gonna be really nerdy.”

While the “Thank U, Next” singer hasn’t said anything about plans to grow her family, an insider told In Touch in May 2021 that Ariana and her husband “want to start having babies right away.” The source explained, “She‘s always said she wanted to have two kids, a boy and a girl, before she turned 30, so she’s right on track.”