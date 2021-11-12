OK, Kendall Jenner, we see you! The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads while attending friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding on Thursday, November 11. Other A-list wedding attendees included Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Kendall, 24, wore a black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection featuring a number of revealing cut-outs. Not only did the supermodel go braless, but she also bared her midriff. In the past, Kendall has opened up about her more revealing fashion choices.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” the E! alum wrote via her now-defunct app in 2016.

“It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings,” Kendall added, before talking more about her piercings. “I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me. My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it. I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'”

While Kendall no doubt looked incredible at her BFF’s wedding, we couldn’t help but notice something — or should we say someone? — was missing. Based on social media, Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, wasn’t in attendance.

That said, the young lovebirds, who went public with their romance in February, are definitely going strong! “He’s practically moved in with her,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in June.

“They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career,” the insider added. “That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

Devin, 25, is a star player for the Phoenix Suns. With the NBA season still happening, that’s likely why he had to skip out on being Kendall’s wedding date! Even so, we bet he appreciated her outfit. Wink, wink.

