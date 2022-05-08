She’s Instagram official! Priyanka Chopra shared the first photo of daughter, Malti Marie, more than three months after she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed her via surrogate.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Priyanka, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 8. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

The Baywatch actress continued, “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

Priyanka added, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it, MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She concluded the heartfelt caption by wishing “all the mothers and caretakers in [her] life and out there,” a Happy Mother’s Day.

Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

“You make it look so easy,” she wrote. “Thank you.”

Less than three weeks beforehand, the Indian native and the Jonas Brothers band member’s child’s name was revealed, according to her birth certificate that was obtained by TMZ on April 21.

The couple announced they had welcomed baby No. 1 on January 21 via surrogate in a joint statement that the “Jealous” artist, 29, shared via Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they said at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Nick and Priyanka met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2017. In May of that year, the pair made their first red carpet appearance together at the Ralph Lauren Met Gala. However, they weren’t an official couple yet, as they didn’t see one another for one year following the upscale event.

After they became a formal couple in May 2018, Nick proposed in July of that year during their trip to Crete for Priyanka’s birthday. Seven months later, the lovebirds held a multi-day wedding celebration with their families and friends, including one in India that blended both Hindu and Christian ceremonies together in December 2018.

Since then, the happy couple shared multiple photos together via social media, giving their Instagram followers a glimpse into their blissful life together as a married duo.

While the Isn’t It Romantic actress and the “Sucker” singer are overjoyed over their first child together, Priyanka joked about the topic of babies in November 2021 during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special.

“We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet,” the Miss World 2000 winner noted during her hilarious onstage roasting session that was directed at her husband. At the time, only Nick’s brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas had children. Kevin, 34, shares daughters Valentina and Alena with his wife, Danielle Jonas, whereas Joe, 32, shares daughter Willa Jonas with pregnant wife and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

“Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement,” Priyanka continued in her playful speech. “Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.”