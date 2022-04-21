How sweet! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas baby No. 1’s name has been revealed, and its meaning is heartwarming.



The couple’s daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, according to her birth certificate obtained by TMZ. The moniker “Malti” means a small fragrant flower or moonlight.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 29, and the Baywatch star, 39, announced they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy on January 21 in a joint statement that was posted to Nick’s Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo’s note read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Although the “Jealous” singer and the Isn’t It Romantic actress are over the moon about having their first baby together, Priyanka joked about the topic just two months prior to their announcement during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special, which premiered in November 2021.

“We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet,” the Miss World 2000 winner said during her roasting session that was directed at her husband. At the time, only Nick’s brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas had children. Kevin, 34, shares daughters Valentina and Alena with wife Danielle Jonas, whereas Joe, 32, share daughter Willa Jonas with wife and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

“Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement,” Priyanka continued in her playful speech. “Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.”

Although it was a cheeky comment, the moment immediately sparked speculation among fans on whether the two actually wanted any children.

Nick and Priyanka met in February 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. By May of that year, the pair made their first red carpet appearance together at the Ralph Lauren Met Gala although they weren’t an official item yet. They didn’t see one another for one year following the fashionable event.

After they became a formal couple by May 2018, Nick popped the question by July of that year while they took a trip to Crete for Priyanka’s birthday.

On December 1, 2018, the “Sucker” artist and the Indian actress held a multi-day wedding celebration with their families and friends, including one in India that blended both Hindu and Christian ceremonies together.

Afterward, the pair became one of Hollywood’s “It” couples and have since shared their affection for each other on social media frequently.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone!” Nick wrote via Instagram in November 2021, before adding “grateful for you @priyankachopra,” featuring a sweet photo of the two in a warm embrace.

Priyanka also uploads adorable snaps with her husband from time to time, such as her New Year’s celebration carousel post that she shared via Instagram in early January 2022.

“So grateful for family and friends,” she captioned the Instagram post, with the first image being one of Nick kissing the top of her head. “Here’s to celebrating life.”