Gorgeous couple! Pregnant Sophie Turner flaunted her growing baby bump on the red carpet while attending the 2022 Met Gala with husband Joe Jonas. The celebrity duo has been keeping a low profile while expecting baby No. 2, but they couldn’t resist stepping out during fashion’s biggest night.

The pair wore coordinating outfits to the white-tie charity event on Monday, May 2, where the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with an emphasis on “Gilded Glamour.” Fans got a sneak peek of their looks as they left the Mark Hotel in New York City on their way to the gala.

The Game of Thrones alum, 26, rocked a long-sleeve black gown with embellishments along the front that accentuated her growing bump. The mama opted for platform sandals instead of sky-high heels for the big night.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

As for Joe, 32, he looked dapper in a white tux jacket and pants. The Jonas Brother added his own personal flare by wearing a T-shirt under his jacket instead of a traditional button-down shirt.

While neither Joe nor Sophie have issued a public statement about expecting baby No. 2, they let paparazzi photos taken in public of her growing bump speak for themselves. They also kept Sophie’s pregnancy with their first child, daughter Willa, under wraps before welcoming her in 2020.

The Dark Phoenix actress “is proud of her bump,” a source previously told In Touch in March, but she’s a “private person and won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready.” That being said, the insider dished that Sophie was “almost halfway through” her pregnancy at the time.

It’s great to see the couple having a fun night out together. It’s no secret they absolutely adore each other. The A-listers were first romantically linked in 2016 and got engaged the following year. They officially tied the knot in 2019, one year before welcoming their precious daughter.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” Sophie gushed to Glamour U.K. in 2019. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

As for the “Sucker” singer, he said his relationship with the U.K. native made him “better” in many different ways.

“In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner,” he said in 2019’s Chasing Happiness. “The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother.”

