Congrats! Sophie Turner is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Joe Jonas, Life & Style can confirm. The couple’s happy pregnancy news comes nearly two years after they welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020. In Touch was the first to break the news.

Although the Game of Thrones actress, 25, “is proud of her bump,” Sophie is a “private person and won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready,” one insider told In Touch. “She is almost halfway through.”

Sophie and Joe, 32, “are absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling,” the source added.

According to a second In Touch insider, “picking a name, which they aren’t sharing with anyone until the baby arrives, is what they’re really excited about.”

It’s no secret that Sophie and Joe adore being parents. A separate insider previously told Life & Style that the A-listers were “totally obsessed” with their daughter and couldn’t “stop doting” on her after her birth.

Moreover, Joe proved to be a very “hands-on” dad and a supportive partner to Sophie, whom he married in 2019. “[Joe] is doing everything he can to help out. When Sophie wants to rest up he’ll look after the baby,” gushed the insider.

Just four months after welcoming their first bundle of joy, the Dark Phoenix actress and former Disney Channel star were already thinking about baby No. 2.

“They are really excited to expand their family,” an additional source told Us Weekly at the time. “Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

The Heavy star and “Cake By the Ocean” singer stayed very quiet about Sophie’s first pregnancy and never publicly addressed it. Once she gave birth to Willa, the U.K. native posted a few throwback photos of her pregnant belly via Instagram.

That being said, a third source told Life & Style that Joe treated Sophie like royalty during her first pregnancy.

“He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, more so now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the source previously explained about the dynamic between the couple.

“As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease,” the source added. “He’s very caring like that.”

The Time Freak actress and “Only Human” singer’s little ones will be surrounded by love and family as they grow up. The oldest Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas, and wife Danielle Jonas share two daughters — Valentina and Alena.

As for Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra, the duo announced on January 21 that they welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Reps for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.