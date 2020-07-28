Exclusive Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are ‘Adapting Well’ to Being Parents to Daughter Willa

A new chapter! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are “adapting well to being first-time parents” to daughter Willa, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They haven’t been getting much sleep but know it’s all part of the process.”

The Jonas Brother, 30, and Game of Thrones actress, 24, recently welcomed their first child, Life & Style confirmed on Monday, July 27, and they’re already “totally obsessed with their new bundle of joy,” adds the source. The A-list couple “can’t stop doting” on their newborn baby girl.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Considering the “Sucker” singer treated his wife like a “princess” during pregnancy, it’s no surprise he’s a “hands-on dad.” The insider gushes, “[Joe] is doing everything he can to help out. When Sophie wants to rest up he’ll look after the baby.”

Willa is the third baby for the Jonas family. Joe’s big brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle, had daughter Alena in 2014 followed by their second girl, Valentina, in 2016. However, it’s harder to celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

“Joe and Sophie haven’t introduced their daughter to the rest of the family yet, but Nick [Jonas] and Priyanka [Chopra] and the Jonas brothers have all FaceTimed to see the baby and congratulate them! The whole family is thrilled for them,” explains the source.

Their famous brood aren’t the only ones who are excited about their new bundle of joy. Fans are convinced Joe’s ex Taylor Swift sent the couple a baby gift following the arrival of Willa because of the song “Invisible String.”

The lyrics from the eleventh track on the Grammy winner’s Folklore album read: “Cold was the steel of my ax to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents.”

The “What a Man Gotta Do” singer is Taylor’s most recent ex to have a kid, and she is friendly with Joe and Sophie these days, so the theory isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Sophie jokingly admitted to “hating” the Jonas Brothers as a teen, but the Dark Phoenix actress is a fan of the “Archer” artist, 30. “She’s a really sweet girl,” the Time Freak actress told Extra about Taylor in June 2019. “We met a couple times before, we’re [friendly]. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me … I fangirl over her!”

We can’t wait to see how Joe and Sophie continue to celebrate the arrival of their sweet baby girl!