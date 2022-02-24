Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been focused on their new family since welcoming a baby daughter via surrogate on January 15. Now, the actress has given fans their first glimpse at the first child’s sweet stuffed animal collection.

The former Quantico star, 39, shared a February 23 Instagram photo showing a pile of adorable stuffed animals on a windowsill. Several teddy bears were present, including one made of pink and white checkered patchwork with blue polka dot fabric. In front of it sat a soft and furry teddy that looked so cozy and welcoming.

Baby Chopra-Jonas also has a stuffed rabbit to play with, as gray long-eared bunny sat next to the teddy bear collection. In a nod to Priyanka’s Indian heritage, a gold Hindu Lord Baby Krishna statue sat alongside the stuffed animals. Although Priyanka did not confirm where the photo was taken, some commenters wondered if it was the first glimpse inside the newborn’s nursery.

Priyanka and Nick, 29, surprised fans when they announced on January 21 that they became parents, sharing the news via an Instagram Story.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” their joint statement read. So far, the couple has stayed true to their wishes for privacy, as the photo of the stuffed animals is the first time either Nick or Priyanka has shared anything alluding to their daughter since the birth announcement.

The actress slid the picture inside a group of Instagram snapshots she captioned “photo dump.” It included a snuggly selfie of the couple at sunset, a delicious-looking plate of caviar fries and a sweet photo showing two of the pair’s three dogs.

“Having a baby together has definitely brought Nick and Priyanka closer together as a couple and they don’t plan to stop at one,” a source told Life & Style exclusively when their daughter was born, adding that the couple would “love to have two or three [children].” The insider noted that the pair described their baby girl as “just divine.”

“Nick and Priyanka are the proudest parents in the world,” the source continued, adding, “They’re besotted with her and are enjoying this special time.” The “Jealous” singer is so thrilled about fatherhood, as the source said, “Nick says becoming a father is a dream come true,” noting that he was “on cloud nine.” So far, the couple has not released their daughter’s name or any other information about their first child.