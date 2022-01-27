For all of the ups and downs he’s had during his time on Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy is worth a pretty penny. The SUR employee turned DJ has a net worth of approximately $4 million, according to fullcelebs.com.

The majority of James’ income comes from DJ gigs, live performances and working as an electronic music producer. But he pulls in huge paychecks on Vanderpump Rules, as the site reports he earns between $10,000 to $15,000 an episode.

James, 30, made his VPR debut in season 2, and was bumped up to full cast member status in season 4. The show just wrapped its ninth season on Bravo.

He managed to initially score a gig at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant through his father, Andros, and mom Jacqueline Georgiou. Lisa told Bravo’s Daily Dish Podcast in 2019, “I’d met Andros with George Michael and Andros had been around the scene in London, so we knew him a little bit,” referring to herself and husband Ken Todd.

“But then we had dinner and they both said, ‘You know, could you give one of my sons, James, a job, maybe as a busser or a barback?’ He probably, because we’d started Vanderpump Rules by then, I think maybe we were in the first season, thought, ‘OK, I want to get involved in this,’ and obviously then he started sleeping with Kristen Doute, and he was well in there like a rat up a drainpipe,” Lisa explained, as for how James cemented a position on the show.

James went on to have a long-term romance with costar Raquel Leviss. The couple began dating in 2017, and James proposed in May 2021. The pair shocked fans in December of that year by announcing they were splitting.

“After these five wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the former couple wrote in joint Instagram statements. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

James is already off to a productive start with his DJ career in 2022. He has a 13-date tour called See You Next that is taking him across the country to venues in Chicago, Denver, Washington D.C. and more cities through April. But he’s still true to his roots, playing gigs on February 8 and 22 at Lisa’s West Hollywood hotspot SUR. James come such a long way from his early days at there, with such a bright future in music ahead … as well as plenty of drama on Vanderpump Rules!