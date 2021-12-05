It’s over. Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have split and called off their engagement.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Raquel, 26, wrote in her breakup statement via Instagram on Sunday, December 5. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

James, 29, announced their breakup as well by sharing the same caption and photo of them to his Instagram shortly after Raquel’s post.

The news comes as a surprise to fans, as the couple had attended the Alo Winter House party together just three weeks prior, with James calling Raquel his “beautiful fiancée” in an Instagram post on November 10.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Not only that, but James and Raquel were also spotted filming season 9 of Vanderpump Rules just two days before their split announcement. Costar Brock Davies even included the two in an Instagram Story. “Reunion time,” he captioned the brief clip on Friday, December 2.

The now-former couple met on December 31, 2015, making their relationship Instagram official in February 2016. Raquel went on to star in season 5 of Vanderpump Rules later that year. Although the pair happily moved in together in 2018, they endured a few bumps along the road throughout their relationship, including James’ sobriety journey. He credited Raquel for helping him along the way.

“Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made and I’m going strong,” James captioned an Instagram selfie of him and his dog, Graham, in July 2020. “Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of done this without you my love and thank you for all the support this past year.”

James and Raquel later announced their engagement in May after James popped the question during Raquel’s “Rachella” party in Palm Springs after Coachella was canceled.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ’RACHELLA’ Friday night,” she captioned her Instagram carousel post on May 16. In the first picture, Raquel uploaded a photo of her engagement ring, while the following photos featured the happy couple celebrating their moment. She ended her post with a video of the duo dancing at the party in front of the DJ.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes,” James wrote via Instagram that day, with one of the photos Raquel also posted of them kissing.