The topic of marriage seemed to be heavy on Taylor Swift’s mind when she was writing The Tortured Poets Department.

The album, which was released on April 19, 2024, features several lyrics about getting married. The messages were featured in songs that are speculated to be about not only Joe Alwyn, but also Matty Healy.

The pop star has previously referenced marriage in relation to Joe on songs like “Lavender Haze” and “You’re Losing Me,” but fans were shocked to hear that she was also quite serious about her relationship with Matty. The two briefly dated in 2014 and rekindled their romance in the spring of 2023 for just a few weeks.