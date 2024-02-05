After just two episodes of The Bachelor season 28, Sydney Gordon is already stirring up some drama in the mansion. Following her feud with fellow contestant Maria Georgas, fans want to know more about the reality television star.

Warning: Spoilers for this season of The Bachelor ahead!

Who is The Bachelor’s Sydney Gordon?

“Sydney is a boss woman looking to add romance to her life,” her ABC bio says. “She is smart, free-spirited and entrepreneurial.” The introduction also notes, “Sydney wants a man who is as adventurous as she is. She’s willing to book a same-day international flight and just go.”

The ABC star was born on July 28, 1995. After traveling the world and visiting places like Thailand and Australia, she settled in Rhode Island, which is where she lives now.

What Is ‘The Bachelor’ Star Sydney Gordon’s Job?

Sydney owns her own store called Folk Vintage Co. in Newport, Rhode Island. “[She] says what she’s doing now is her dream job,” the east coaster’s bio confirms. She opened the shop in 2021.

“Folk Vintage is more than just a shop; it embodies Sydney’s passion, offering a meticulously curated selection of handpicked vintage pieces,” Sydney’s LinkedIn says.

Her job profile also reveals that she owns a marketing studio called Syd Gord Studio LLC, which was founded in 2018.

Sydney graduated from Florida’s Lynn University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in digital marketing and photography. “[Her] journey into the realms of vintage and sustainability began during her college days, where she frequented Goodwills in South Florida for thrifting adventures,” a LinkedIn description says.

What Happened Between Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas on ‘The Bachelor’?

Drama ensued between Sydney and Maria during the second episode of The Bachelor season 28. When Madina Alam, another contestant on the show, voiced her anxieties about being the oldest woman in the cast, Maria made a comment behind her back about how age doesn’t matter. Sydney heard Maria’s response and said that she was being “condescending” toward Madina.

When someone else brought Sydney’s concerns to Maria, the Canadian native was upset that she was being talked about. She brought the situation up to Madina directly. Madina explained, “It made me feel like you didn’t think there was a valid reason [for me] to be upset but there’s much more to this story.” She also made it clear that she was done with the discussion, adding, “That’s why I’m sitting here waiting to talk to Joey. So can we have a different conversation?”

Maria and Sydney eventually had it out, with Sydney accusing her fellow Bachelor contestant of “belittling” Madina’s feelings. They seemed to square things away by the end of the conversation, but Sydney still referred to Maria as “annoying” in a confessional, while Maria called the whole situation “dumb.”

According to RealitySteve, the drama between Maria and Sydney will continue in subsequent episodes.

How Far Does Sydney Gordon Get on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28?

RealitySteve reported that Sydney and Maria were chosen to go on a dreaded two-on-one date with Joey ahead of the fourth rose ceremony. It appears that the Bachelor is team Maria in this feud, as he reportedly sent Sydney home during the date.