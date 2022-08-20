It’s brutal out here. Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia have split, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Their relationship sort of fizzled,” the insider says about the “Good 4 U” artist, 19, and the DJ, 26. “They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while.”

Despite going their separate ways, the source emphasizes that “there were no issues,” as “they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Life & Style confirmed that Olivia and Zack were an item on June 22, although they first sparked romance rumors back in February when they were seen hanging out together at a Super Bowl party.

The Field Trip record label founder and the Grammy Award winner later fueled the speculation when they were spotted walking together in New York City, with Zack appearing to have his arm around Olivia during their stroll.

After they got together, the former couple kept their relationship away from the public eye.

In February, Olivia had broken up with her ex-boyfriend Adam Faze after dating for less than one year. However, fans started to wonder if she had actually split from the film producer, 25, in December 2021, after she opened up to British Vogue about what she had “learned” from prior breakups.

“Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them but forgive yourself for letting everything happen,” the “Traitor” artist said at the time.

Olivia’s most well-known romance, however, was when she was rumored to be romantically linked to her High School Music: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. The duo first met on the set of the Disney+ series in 2019 and seemingly split one year later.

Neither Joshua, 21, nor Olivia publicly confirmed or denied their alleged romance. However, fans became convinced that her songs from her debut album, Sour, were about him and his rumored girlfriend at the time, Sabrina Carpenter — specifically, Olivia’s single “Driver’s License.”

Although the California native has not discussed the inspiration behind the famous track, lyrics from the hit include “that blonde girl” and “she’s so much older than me.”

However, Olivia seemingly alluded to the drama in her Disney+ documentary Driving Home to You, which premiered on March 25.

“There was so much drama that was around ‘Driver’s License’ and so much hate, I thought if I put out [‘Deja Vu’] that I was also playing into this drama, love triangle, let’s hate on other girls thing,” she said in one scene of the film. “I just did not want to do that. And that was, again, [I] never write any of my songs from that point of view ‘cause that’s not something that I feel.”