It’s good to be Olivia Rodrigo. The talented starlet first gained fame on the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and less than two years later, became a Grammy winning singer. She successfully transitioned into gaining an adult music audience, and her impressive bikini photos prove she’s leaving her youth behind her.

Olivia doesn’t post snapshots in swimwear very often, but when she does, fans go absolutely wild. She shared two photos wearing a blue bikini in April 2021 and they racked up over 3.1 million likes. In one picture, she playfully hiked up the hips of her bottoms, while in the other she laughed and pointed at a friend off camera.

In both snapshots, Olivia showed off her enviable toned abs and long legs. She does work hard to keep her tummy tight, as she told Teen Vogue in a 2020 interview about her exercise habits when describing how she went about her day.

“In the afternoon, I went on a run and did an ab workout to help release some energy. I am a terrible runner, but it’s the thought that counts,” she revealed to the publication. Olivia is a vegetarian who loves eating clean, and she drinks plenty of water throughout the day.

Olivia had a monster year in 2021, when she went from being a Disney star to a full-fledged adult pop sensation. Her song “Drivers License” was released on January 8 of that year and on January 23, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. By late March, “Drivers License” became the first song of 2021 to reach 1 billion global streams. Even Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram video with her more than 300 million followers of her driving around while listening to Olivia’s smash hit.

Olivia dropped her debut studio album, Sour, on May 21, 2021, and she continued to reign over the music scene with the hit singles “Good 4 U” and “Traitor.” Her music success turned into Grammy nominations, and Olivia ended up taking home three trophies during the April 3, 2022, ceremony, winning Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo performance. Not bad for someone who had turned 19 years old less than two months prior!

Scroll down to see Olivia’s cutest bikini looks in photos!