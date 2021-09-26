Au naturel! Olivia Rodrigo made a fashion statement by going braless in a revealing gown while attending the Museum of the Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 25.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the starlet, 18, was all smiles on the red carpet in a stunning black Saint Laurent dress that left little to the imagination in the bodice area.

Olivia released her first single, “Drivers License,” in January and the song’s lyrics paired with her perspective on heartbreak has made her a star. “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about,” she said to Billboard in January about whether or not the song is influenced by her split from High School Musical: The Musical: The Show costar Joshua Bassett. “But to me, that’s really the least important part of the song. It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

She added, “To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering.”

Olivia has since moved on romantically. In late June, the “Good 4 U” singer sparked romance rumors with boyfriend Adam Faze. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” an insider revealed to E! after catching the pair packing on the PDA at the Space Jam 2 premiere party in Los Angeles. The source also noted that the California native introduced Adam, 24, as her “boyfriend” during the event.

In July, the pair seemingly went public with their romance after being photographed kissing while spending time chatting as they leaned against a parked car on a Los Angeles street. Olivia was beaming during the encounter and the pair seemed genuinely engrossed in conversation.

The dynamic duo “met through industry friends” a few months ago, according to E!. A source told the outlet, “She seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Olivia’s revealing red carpet look from the Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala!