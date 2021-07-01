Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo! The chart-topping singer is sparking dating rumors with Adam Faze.

The duo was spotted packing on the PDA at the Space Jam 2 premiere party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 29. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” a source revealed to E!, adding that Olivia, 18, introduced Adam, 24, as her “boyfriend.” To learn more about him, keep reading!

When did Adam Faze and Olivia Rodrigo meet?

According to the insider, the Sour artist and the writer “met through industry friends” a few months ago. “She seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

What does Adam Faze do for a living?

Adam is a producer of movies, television and music videos. He has also worked as an editorial contributor for Forbes magazine.

Additionally, Adam and business partner Jamie Dolan launched a production company called Must B Nice in 2020. “We look forward to embracing that change and working with a new generation of storytellers to push the boundary of what stories are told and how they’re distributed,” he told Deadline in March of that year.

Is Adam Faze on social media?

Yes! But unfortunately, Adam’s Instagram account is private. However, Olivia follows less than 1,500 people on the social media platform — and her possible flame is one of them.

Prior to Adam, Olivia was rumored to be dating her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. In fact, fans are convinced Olivia’s hit single “Driver’s License” is about the pair’s relationship and subsequent breakup.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song. It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important,” the California native explained during a January interview with Billboard.

Walt Disney Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

“To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering,” Olivia added.

Even so, listeners continue to speculate that the “blonde girl” she references in “Driver’s License” is Sabrina Carpenter. Joshua and Sabrina, 22, ignited romance rumors shortly before the track dropped.

“I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her, so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know,” Olivia clapped back in a March interview with Radio.com.

The breakout star has yet to confirm (or deny!) her status with Adam.