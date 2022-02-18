Good 4 U … ? Olivia Rodrigo is single after splitting from boyfriend Adam Faze. The “Jealousy, Jealousy” singer and the producer called it quits after less than a year of dating, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about the pair’s breakup, keep reading.

Why did Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze break up?

Although the exact reason for their uncoupling is unclear, Olivia, 18, and Adam, 24, have “been over for a bit now,” a source told People on February 17.

The reaction from social media has been mostly positive, as Olivia’s fans hope that her split will lead to another album of breakup anthems. “Another No. 1 album courtesy of this Adam guy. Well done, my man,” one user tweeted. “And now we wait for a new song,” added another.

When did Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze start dating?

The High Musical: The Musical: The Series actress and the writer “met through industry friends” in spring 2021, one insider told E! News at the time. Come June of that year, Olivia and Adam were spotted packing on the PDA at the Space Jam 2 premiere party in Los Angeles.

“They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” the source told the outlet, noting Olivia was introducing Adam as “her boyfriend” to other attendees. “She seems really happy with him, and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

Who did Olivia Rodrigo date prior to Adam Faze?

Before her relationship with Adam, Olivia was rumored to be dating her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. In fact, many fans believe her hit single “Driver’s License” is about him.

Even so, Olivia remained tight-lipped about the inspiration behind the popular ballad. “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song. It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important,” the California native explained in a January 2021 interview with Billboard.

“To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering,” Olivia assured.

A rep for Olivia and a rep for Adam did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.