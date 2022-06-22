As the eldest daughter of Laurie and Larry David, it’s no surprise that Cazzie David is taking Hollywood by storm. Between her 2020 collection of essays, No One Asked for This, to her role as Jayme Hargreeves on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, the Emerson college alum is on the rise.

Beyond her acting roles, Cazzie has an impressive following on social media. Boasting more than 500,000 followers on Instagram alone, the actress enjoys sharing photos of her travels — including plenty of bikini pictures — and her career highlights.

To those who put Cazzie in the infamous “nepotism baby” category, she totally gets it. “The worst thing about being privileged is that people just genuinely hate you for it. It’s a really good burn. It totally shuts you up. Yeah, I am. I f— suck,” Pete Davidson‘s former flame told the Los Angeles Times in November 2020. “I always apologize to my dad, like, ‘I’m so sorry. This is so embarrassing that I’m someone we would make fun of.’”

Of course, being in the spotlight means that Cazzie’s love life is also under a microscope, namely when she and Pete split in 2018. Shortly thereafter, the Saturday Night Live funnyman got engaged to Ariana Grande.

In Cazzie’s collection of essays, she detailed the pair’s split, in heartbreaking detail, writing, that she “shook uncontrollably” in her dad’s arms after finding out Pete moved on. However, she assured readers that they’re very much on good terms, and even thanked him in her acknowledgments: “Pete. I love you. Thank you for being encouraging when you did not have to be. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

For his part, Pete responded to Cazzie’s essays, telling Insider, “I’m really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we’re cool. I wish her nothing but the best. “I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart.”

Pete has since moved on with Kim Kardashian, while Cazzie is reportedly dating late rapper Mac Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick.

