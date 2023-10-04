All the rumors are true! Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are dating, a source exclusively tells Life & Style, after the Outer Banks beauty, 25, was spotted supporting the comedian, 29, at his Las Vegas stand-up show on September 23. “Pete and Madelyn met through mutual pals,” the insider explains to Life & Style, “and they really hit it off.”

As for whether this is a rebound or the real thing — the former Saturday Night Live star split from Chase Sui Wonders in August — Life & Style’s source says that while Pete just can’t seem to stay single for long, his serial dater reputation doesn’t bother Madelyn: “She’s embracing his Casanova vibe.”