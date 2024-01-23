Kim Kardashian has once again debuted a new SKIMS product that has fans abuzz, but not necessarily in the best way. Included in her new Valentine’s collection is a glam micro-thong, although some customers aren’t sure who would be able to wear it.

The SKIMS Instagram page showed off a close-up of a model wearing the “Jelly sheer tie side charm thong,” which featured a tiny white strip barely covering her vagina with two crystal covered hearts above it.

“Babe what is this covering?” one fan asked Kim while another noted, “Kimberly my lips will be out.” One customer wondered, “Can SKIMS be more vulva inclusive?” as another added of the product, “Where’s the ones for people with vaginas?”

Others were more direct, with one person commenting, “Kimberly you are wrong for this,” while another pointed out, “This is so far from what’s real,” when it comes to women’s bodies. Another told Kim, “Stop normalizing being 100 percent hairless down there,” as the micro-thong covers so little.

SKIMS

Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian has called out the seemingly non-inclusive size of SKIMS’ items in the past, and fans were quick to remind the entrepreneur about it. “Kimberly, Khloé talked to you about this. Please,” one fan pointed out while another added, “Khloé can’t even wear this…..” One commenter joked, “Khloé is probably so annoyed right now lol.”

The aspiring attorney shared in a series of June 2022 Instagram Stories that she was widening the crotch area of some products, especially since her sister has proudly said she has a “puffy p—y,” even naming it “Camille” after being called out for having camel toe in photos.

“Khloé, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry,” Kim said in a voiceover. She also wrote, “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” on a video showing the fabric.

“We’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time,” Kim continued.

The description for the $28 Jelly sheer thong on the SKIMS website read, “You and this thong belong together. Made with our beloved, silky-sheer fabric, this micro coverage t-string features double heart charms adorned with crystals for a show-stopping finish. Includes adjustable, stretchy side ties and a cotton gusset. Fits true to size.” The item comes in a range of sizes from XXS to 4X.

In 2021 when Kim debuted the product, first known as the “Fits Everybody Micro-Thong” she described it as, “[It’s] basically a cl-t cover, that’s all it really covers.”