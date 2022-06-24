Constructive criticism. Kim Kardashian made a major change to a Skims bodysuit after her sister Khloé Kardashian voiced her concerns about a design flaw.

Kim, 41, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 23, that she is adding fabric to the crotch area of the bodysuit, which is where the buttons are located. “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!!” the Hulu star wrote alongside a video that showed off different Skims bodysuits on the floor.

“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU,” she shared, adding a winky face emoji and the hashtag, “#TheKhloeKut.”

In addition to the text on screen, Kim explained the new design in the background of the clip. “Khloé, you would be so proud. I’m in a full Skims shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry,” Kim said.

She then noted that the Skims team has also taken other feedback from customers into consideration. “And we’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time,” the reality star said.

At one point during the Instagram Stories videos, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum zoomed in on the part of the bodysuit being reconstructed and said, “Just for you, Khlo. Widening it.”

Kim revealed the change in the design after Khloé, 37, complained that the crotch area of the bodysuit was too small during the series premiere of The Kardashians on April 14. “You know how you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most?” the Good American founder asked Kim and Kourtney Kardashian while out at dinner.

Khloé went on to note that the bodysuit doesn’t have enough fabric to cover her private parts. “You don’t want the vagina hanging out the side of the Skims,” Kourtney, 43, responded.