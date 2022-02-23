Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner product under fire. This time, Kim Kardashian‘s new chaps from her Skims shapewear line are being slammed by fans over their functionality … or lack thereof.

“I’d love to hear people’s thoughts,” one Reddit user captioned a photo of the design to a forum dedicated to the famous family. “What the hell is that?” another Reddit user replied, adding a laughing emoji.

“What’s the functionality of something like this?” a second person chimed in. “Right? It’s pretty, I guess, but what’s the purpose?” a third echoed.

While many individuals questioned the use of the garment, others added their best guesses to the thread. “Shaper for concealing hip dips,” one fan suggested. “I mean, it’s basically assless chaps, which are usually also front/crotchless, which are nothing new. Maybe for a quickie at an event, but when you’re done your thighs are still being shaped? Lol IDK,” a second user added.

The item currently isn’t listed on the Skims website. However, according to their Instagram, the “After Hours” collection drops at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23.

Unfortunately, the reception on Instagram wasn’t much better than Reddit. “Doesn’t this accentuate the belly instead of flattening or shaping it?” one follower inquired, while a second commented, “What am I looking at? Not the model, but the shorts … it’s a hard pass.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time Skims has faced backlash. In fact, Kim’s shapewear line was met with controversy at its inception. Originally, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star intended to name her brand Kimono — like the traditional Japanese design.

That said, many fans took issue with the name, calling it cultural appropriation. “Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public,” Kim tweeted in July 2019 in response to the backlash.

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” Kim assured. “I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

A rep for Kim Kardashian did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.