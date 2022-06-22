It’s always bikini season for the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. The ladies started out 2022 in warm weather locations sporting tiny swimwear and have kept things going with tropical getaways and backyard sunning sessions where they can don sexy two-pieces.

Kim Kardashian has been the undisputed queen of the family when it comes to bikinis this year. She was the first to share swimsuit photos, as on January 6, the SKIMS founder let fans know she was on vacation in the Bahamas by sharing a stunning selfie wearing a brown thong and tiny triangle top. It was also her first major trip with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who played photographer for more bikini photos that followed.

The reality star then cemented herself as the bikini goddess of the family by sharing a series of photos wearing suits from her inaugural SKIMS swimwear line, which dropped on March 18. Kim got fans excited for the release by posting snapshots from her promotional shoots ahead of time via her social media, showing off her bikini curves in gorgeous beach settings.

Kim later received swimwear’s ultimate honor by becoming one of four women to make the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which hit newsstands on May 19.

“We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret,” she captioned an Instagram post showing her cover and photos from the shoot. Kim continued, “For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic!” adding, “It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.”

Despite giving birth to her second child whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2, Kylie Jenner has made a quick comeback as one of the family’s top 2022 bikini stars. Even though she said she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy with her son, Kylie was back in the gym a month later working hard to reclaim her famous figure.

The makeup mogul’s body returned to bikini shape by early May, when Kylie shared a snapshot with her Instagram followers wearing a tan bikini while laying out in the sun. A month later, she took a vacation to Southern Utah with pals where Kylie proved in swimsuit photos that her body had undergone a complete snapback after having a baby four months earlier.

Scroll down for the hottest Kardashian-Jenner bikini photos of 2022 so far!