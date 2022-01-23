She’s just *beachy.* Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves in a black bikini, nude one-piece and blue two-piece for a sexy Caribbean photo shoot.

The Skims founder, 41, was modeling for her intimates brand on the shoreline on Tuesday, January 18, wearing three different swimsuits. In several photos, Kim walked through the ocean at dusk, then posed in a stunning black bikini by lying on the sand later at night.

In a few other photos, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked across the sand and through the ocean, donning a blue two-piece swimsuit.

Five days after the sultry shoot, Kim uploaded a few pictures of her own via Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 23 rocking the new Skims swimsuits. Not only that, but the reality star even took a snap of a picturesque beach shoreline and added a photo of a fruit drink, complemented by a small umbrella cocktail pick, of course, to capture the tropical vibes.

This isn’t Kim’s first time rocking a few bikinis by a beach this month, though. Earlier in January, she uploaded a few images of herself wearing two different sets of swimwear — the first being posted on Monday, January 17, wearing a white bikini, and the second was posted on Wednesday, January 19, with her rocking a black thong ensemble with a matching baseball cap.

The images came a little more than two weeks after the KKW Beauty founder was spotted on a trip to the Bahamas with boyfriend Pete Davidson, and fans believe she gave the Saturday Night Live star, 28, a subtle nod in both Instagram carousel posts.

The first post included a third shot of a mysterious shadow in foreground, seemingly snapping the photo of Kim, which several Instagram users quickly noticed: “Not me zooming [in] on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete,” one commenter wrote on Monday.

For the second carousel, Kim used the blue “P” emoji in her caption that read “Beach Party,” spurring fans to believe she was giving the comedian a shout-out.

“‘P’ for Pete?” one Instagram user wrote in a comment. “Beach Petey,” another commented as a playful re-write of her caption, while a third boldly wrote, “Great shots Pete.”

Whether the comedian is Kim’s unofficial photographer or not, she certainly knows how to send hearts racing whenever she tries on a new bikini.

Scroll through the gallery to see Kim's sexy bikini photos!