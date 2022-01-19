The Kardashian-Jenners Were the Cutest Babies! See Photos of Them From Childhood

They were born to be great! The Kardashian-Jenners were destined for fame since they were just little kids, and it shows throughout their baby pictures.

Sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian sometimes take it upon themselves to post pictures of the two of them from past years. In 2014, the Skims founder shared a major throwback post, featuring her and the Poosh founder sitting in beach chairs, with Kourtney wearing a gold cowgirl hat. “@kourtneykardash and I chillin in 1998,” Kim captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also included some childhood photos online. And while Khloé Kardashian doesn’t share as many as her sisters tend to, she once shared several pictures of Kim in honor of her 41st birthday in 2021. The first image in Khloé’s carousel included a baby photo, seemingly of herself crying in a younger Kim’s face.

“Happy birthday my Keek a Leak!!!!” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in October 2021. “My entire life, I have adored you. Even when you didn’t think so, I was watching in amazement. I still am enamored by you. I am constantly in awe. In awe of your bravery, your stillness, generosity, your unicorn-like beauty, your confidence, your ability to give to so many people all at once.”

She also added how “impressed” she is by the “woman, mother, sibling [and] friend” Kim is to their entire family. “Somehow you balance it all friends, family, business, law school,” Khloé added to her caption.

Kendall and Kourtney once touched on their different childhoods during an episode of the podcast “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson,” being that the two were born more than a decade apart. They specifically focused on how different it was being raised by momager Kris Jenner.

“We would go to church every Sunday,” Kourtney recalled in 2020. “My mom was very involved, would make our lunches, would make dinner every night, would make us breakfast.”

In comparison, Kendall remembered that Kris was “working more” by the time she grew up. “In our really much younger years, she always made us dinner and breakfast and lunch and everything. And my dad would too a lot. When we moved to the house that [Rob Kardashian] lives in, she was still kind of doing it, and that’s when it started to die off and it became more my dad cooking for us.”

Despite how different their growth experiences were, the Kardashian-Jenners all grew into the successful stars that they are now.

Scroll through the gallery to have a look at the Kardashian-Jenners as kids!