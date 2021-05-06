The Most Lavish Kardashian-Jenner Parties: Photos of Birthdays, Christmas Eve and More

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosts some seriously lavish parties, whether it’s someone’s birthday, their iconic Christmas Eve bash or any other special occasion that pops up during the year.

Of course, the biggest event the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars host is Christmas Eve. Kris Jenner was the host of the swanky event for decades before Kim Kardashian took over the party in 2018. It was an emotional scene that took place as the momager passed the torch, which made it that much more surprising when the KKW Beauty founder decided not to host the following year.

“I am breaking up with the Christmas Eve party. I can’t do it this year,” Kim told her mom on an episode of KUWTK.

“What do you mean you can’t? You were so excited to get it in the first place. It was an honor for me to pass that down to you,” Kris responded. “You know how emotional that was for me!”

However, the family matriarch said she couldn’t take back the responsibility. “I think if I had it my way, I would still be doing Christmas Eve, but I’m exhausted. And I’m older, and it’s a lot for me,” Kris explained. “Usually, we start planning months in advance for our party. So, I’m getting a little freaked out that we need more time since Christmas is right around the corner. We got to figure this out now.”

Luckily, Kourtney Kardashian decided to take on the party and did an incredible job. The event included a sledding hill, an appearance from Santa and tons of evergreen trees.

Christmas Eve isn’t the only gigantic party the famous family hosts. Life & Style previously spoke with celebrity party and wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who helped plan Kris’ Great Gatsby-themed 60th birthday party, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster’s carnival-esque “StormiWorld” parties and more.

Mindy’s biggest tip for throwing an amazing bash like an A-lister? The planner confessed “alcohol” is top of mind for most party hosts.

“You know, the bar has become a big focal point. So, we’re setting up interesting bar areas,” she explained, while noting that most people are moving back toward simple and tasty sips. “A big trend is draught beers, prosecco, Aperol spritzes. We don’t need really complicated mixology drinks anymore. People are loving gin and tonic and really old-fashioned drinks. But, where they are and how they receive it is up to me to make it look really inviting.”

