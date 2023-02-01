Time to party! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, turned 5 years old on Monday, February 1, one day ahead of her little brother Aire Webster celebrating his first birthday. The A-list momma held a joint celebration for her two precious children and shared photos of the party decorations, guest gifts and more.

Kylie, 25, kicked off her firstborn’s birthday by transforming her Los Angeles home into a little girl’s dream. The Kardashians star covered Stormi’s bedroom floor and ceiling with multi-colored pastel balloons, to make sure she felt extra special on her big day. In addition to the vibrant decor, Stormi was surprised with a sweet birthday cake in the shape of a basket of flowers.

The beauty mogul wished Stormi a happy birthday via Instagram and pulled on fans’ heartstrings with her thoughtful caption.

“I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. The most special girl. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you Storm girl,” Kylie captioned the sweet birthday tribute.

The Kardashian-Jenner family posts the sweetest birthday tributes for every family member during their birthday. However, lovey Kris Jenner usually beats everyone to the punch and this time was no different.

While gushing over her bright-spirited granddaughter, Kris, 67, couldn’t help but share how Stormi always spreads “happiness and joy” and has the most “infectious energy and laughter.”

“Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older. We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl,” the momager captioned her February 1 Instagram post. “I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you!”

Later in the day, Kylie shared photos from the party celebrating both of her children’s birthdays. Stormi’s friends were able to ride an inflatable backyard slide that featured a large silver likeness of the birthday girl’s head at the top.

The cosmetic mogul gave out plenty of Stormi and Aire-themed clothing for attendees. Kylie shared snapshots of matching T-shirts reading “Stormi Five Is Live” and “Aire to the Throne.” The siblings were also celebrated on another shirt featuring their futuristic likenesses with “Stormi + Aire ’23” written underneath. A tan hoodie featured pink and blue balloons with “It Takes 2” written on the front and “Stormi + Aire” on the back.

Stormi became a big sister when Kylie welcomed son Aire Webster – whom she shares with rapper ​and on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott – in February 2022, just one day after his sister’s birthday! After Aire was born, a source close to the family exclusively told Life & Style that Stormi was a “natural” with her younger brother.

“She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the insider shared at the time, while noting that Stormi was a “loving and caring” toddler.

“You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him. Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi showering her brother with kisses and holding him for the first time.”

Keep scrolling to see Stormi Webster’s decor for her 5th birthday!