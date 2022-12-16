Kids will be kids. Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter, Stormi Webster, left her mom in shock after she destroyed her bathroom with paint.

“Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty mogul wrote over a photo of the disaster shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 16.

The scene was chaotic as Stormi – whom the Kylie Cosmetics founder shares with boyfriend Travis Scott – got creative with her watercolor paint. Blue paint was seen splattered on the wall near the vanity as a purple puddle narrowly missed dripping onto the tiled floor. The sink was filled with paint-dyed water and a nude baby doll seemed to be taking a bath. The marble countertop was stained with hues of pinks, purples and blues as the 4 year old seemed to have ignored the jar of paint brushes beside the mess. Stormi also seemed to reach her mom’s makeup drawer as a lipstick-like substance was smeared on the mirror.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It’s rare when fans get a glimpse of Kylie’s home that isn’t pristine, as she often shares photos from inside her stunning Holmby Hills mansion.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” an insider previously told Life & Style, noting that Kylie’s style “has a bit more edge” than the rest of her famous family.

As for Stormi’s bedroom, the cloud-themed oasis is fit for a princess. While Kylie did not seem to appreciate the “beautiful surprise” her daughter left her in her bathroom, the Kardashians star is typically proud to show off her eldest child’s art skills.

“My favorite artist,” the mother of two previously captioned an Instagram Story of her daughter’s bedroom, showing off Stormi’s framed finger painting masterpieces.

Aside from her bedroom at home, Kylie – who also shares a 10-month-old son with the SICKO MODE rapper – revealed in June 2019 that Stormi also has a room at her Kylie Cosmetics office. “It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes so that’s why I made her a bedroom here so she could be with me and still have fun,” the reality star said in a YouTube video at the time. “Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is.”