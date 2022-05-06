We’re feeling ~green~ with envy! Kim Kardashian hosted an elaborate Hulk-themed birthday party to celebrate her and ex-husband Kanye West’s youngest son, Psalm West, turning 3.

It was clear partygoers had a blast during the all-green soirée on Thursday, May 5, according to photos and videos shared by Kim, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian via Instagram Stories.

Attendees included KoKo’s daughter, True Thompson, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope Disick. Of course, Psalm’s big siblings were also in attendance. North West could be seen standing with Penelope, 9, while Dream, 5, and True, 4, danced under an arch of green balloons.

Kim’s entire home was filled to the brim with green balloons and the iconic Hulk fists bursting through various items. Kids were invited to grab their own toy fists off of a wall with a sign that read, “Smash.”

There were tons of fun, Hulk-themed activities for kids, including a slime station. Kim shared a video of daughter Chicago West mixing up a bowl of green goo with fun mix-ins, including beads, Hulk figurines, glitter and more.

Of course, the snacks were also next level. Piping hot churros were wrapped in green paper that featured Psalm’s face Photoshopped on the Hulk. Each place setting was adorned with a large green fist made completely out of chocolate that kids could smash open with a hammer.

Psalm is the youngest child of Kim and Kanye and was welcomed via surrogate in 2019. He’s been the sweetest addition to their family. “My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive,” the Skims Founder previously gushed to E! News. “He’s always smiling, always happy.”

Kim revealed that she believes Psalm is very strongly connected to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in September 2003, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman — a blind medium — came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated,” the Los Angeles native said about the season 16 episode of KUWTK. “She had no idea … No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

Strange enough, someone else sensed a presence in her son after his birth.

“My baby nurse, I had to go out of town, and I really needed her to come in, but she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, ‘It’s OK, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that’s OK with you.’ I really needed the help,” Kim recalled. “She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, ‘Is this your son?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’m just watching him.’ And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'”

There’s no denying Psalm is one special member of the Kardashian-West family. Keep scrolling to see photos of his Hulk-themed 3rd birthday!