Bling, bling! Kim Kardashian has been married three times to estranged husband Kanye West and exes Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas. Her gorgeous engagement rings from Ye and the NBA player actually have a similar vibe in comparison photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s first marriage was to Damon, who was 10 years her senior, in 2000. The duo eloped when she was just 19 years old, and the reality starlet claimed on her family’s reality show that she was high on ecstasy when they got hitched.

It seems their relationship was quite tumultuous, and Kim has previously hinted at him being very controlling.

“Damon decided what we would do and when we would do it. He was very much the king of the castle,” the Skims founder previously said on KUWTK. “If Damon were not home, I was required to call him and ask permission to leave the house.”

They split in 2003 — the same year she made the now-infamous sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J — and their divorce was finalized in 2004.

Kim wed second husband Kris in 2011. They were famously married just 72 days before the Skims founder filed for divorce after their lavish nuptials, which reportedly cost around $10 million and was filmed for the family’s reality show.

While both Kim and Kris have assured that their relationship was “100 percent real,” the billionaire has since admitted she “handled it the wrong way.”

“I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I just didn’t know to deal,” the Calabasas native said during the KUWTK reunion in June 2021. “I learned so much from it.”

Kim and Kris’ divorce was finalized in 2013, shortly before she gave birth to her and Kanye’s oldest daughter, North West. She and the “Runaway” rapper walked down the aisle in May 2014 during a weekend event that took place in France and Italy.

The husband and wife went on to have three more children — Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, their marriage came to end when Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kim’s engagement rings from Kanye and Kris, plus the prices and sizes!