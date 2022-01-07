Thanks for the memories! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a lavish Italian wedding when they walked down the aisle in 2014. Photos prove the couple was so in love, despite their ongoing divorce.

The “Runaway” rapper popped the question to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in October 2013 with a whopping 15-carat diamond engagement ring. He got down on one knee in front of her family and friends at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium, AT&T Park.Their first child, daughter North West, was born four months prior in June of that year.

In 2016, two years after they tied the knot, Kanye gifted his wife an even bigger, emerald-cut sparkler, weighing an impressive 20-carats. While the Skims founder regularly sported the gigantic piece of jewelry, it was one of the items stolen during the Paris robbery later that year.

For the most part, Kim stopped wearing a wedding ring during public appearances but confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that her original engagement ring was not taken during the scary incident abroad.

If you think her rings were impressive, Kimye’s wedding has stood the test of time as one of the most lavish celebrity weddings ever. They wed on May 24, 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, which was built in the 16th century. A spokesperson from the Florence mayor’s office told the Associated Press that the A-listers spent a whopping $410,000 just to rent the venue for their 200 guests — this does not include the cost of flowers, decor and other wedding must-haves.

Not to mention, the cost of getting all their guests overseas set back the couple another $70,000, People estimated at the time. The pair also hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors in France the night before their big day.

This was Kim’s third marriage — her ex-husbands include Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries — but she did not spare any expense on her gorgeous wedding gown for her wedding to Kanye. Her dress was made by Givenchy’s former creative director Riccardo Tisci and reportedly cost around $500,000.

Overall, Kim and Kanye’s wedding is estimated by multiple publications to have cost the former couple between $10 million and $12 million.

They went on to have three more children together — son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm. However, their marital bliss did not last. Kim filed for divorce from the “Donda” rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

An insider told In Touch at the time that the duo had been “living separate lives” leading up to their uncoupling.

