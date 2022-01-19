As the owner of a prosperous cosmetics company, Kim Kardashian is almost always seen wearing makeup. But she hasn’t been shy about how she looks au naturel, proudly going makeup-free in more selfies than most of her famous sisters.

With her incredible facial structure, pouty lips and well-defined eyebrows, Kim can get away with not hitting her glam room in the morning. Instead, she’s able to let her flawless, wrinkle-free facial skin shine without putting on any cosmetics.

Kim has revealed that while she loves having a full face of makeup on, she is passionate about her personal skin-care routine.

“I have so many friends who don’t wear makeup and hardly ever do their hair. I feel really blessed because I genuinely love the process of getting my hair and makeup done. Even beyond that, I just love to take care of my skin. I’m always researching different products, and I always try so many different things. I don’t just stick to one face wash or moisturizer,” she told In the Gloss.

Kim also revealed to the outlet how getting her eyebrows shaped by a famed pro “changed” her face. “I look so different when I have my eyebrows done. Anastasia Soare [of Anastasia Beverly Hills] does my brows. For two years she was asking me if she could do them, and I was like, ‘No, I don’t need it,’ because I would just do it myself. But then I let her, and it changed my life — my whole face looked different.” Kim’s perfectly shaped and defined brows really stand out when she’s makeup-free.

The entrepreneur looks so stunning without makeup that she even attended a major public event au naturel. She stunned fans by attending Balenciaga’s October 2016 Paris Fashion Week show with a perfectly clean and clear face.

“We just decided to not do any makeup that day,” Kim’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, told PeopleStyle at the time. “She got dressed, and we thought she looked so beautiful the way she was, just like that. She had a spray tan done, and her skin just looked so beautiful, and so we just decided, ‘Let’s go for it! No makeup.’”

Scroll down for photos of Kim’s most amazing makeup-free looks.