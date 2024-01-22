North West has once again leaked photos of her mom, Kim Kardashian, that fans were likely not supposed to see. The SKIMS founder’s real skin texture was seen makeup-free and unretouched in two photos that appeared during a Sunday, January 21TikTok video.

Sunlight was seen kissing Kim’s wrinkle-free forehead as she sat outside with daughter Chicago on her lap in an apparent selfie. North, 10, wrote on the snapshot, “Such a good picture,” but might have been joking, as she added a series of laughing so hard they were crying emojis.

North followed it up with a photo from the same location of Kim, 43, leaning her head against Chicago, 6, and making an exaggerated kissing expression with her pillowy lips.

Kim and North/TikTok

The photos appeared in a long montage of pictures North shared that included her hanging out with best friends, looking at makeup, a drawing she’d been working on and a few at-home snapshots of her siblings.

North titled the video “Photo dump” but turned off the comment section. Kim couldn’t have been too upset with pictures of her natural skin being exposed as she runs the account with her daughter, since TikTok users have to be 13 before they can control their own pages.

Kim and North/TikTok

The precocious preteen got in trouble with her mom in the past when oversharing on their TikTok account in December 2021. North gave a live tour of her mother’s $60 million mansion she formerly shared with her child’s dad, ex-husband Kanye West. She showed off a hall featuring stark white Christmas decorations before turning a corner and walking into Kim’s bedroom, showing her mom under the covers and appearing to be watching TV.

She announced, “Mom I’m live!” to which the mortified SKKN owner fired back,” “No, stop you’re not allowed to. North come on, you’re not allowed to go live.”

Kim and Kanye’s oldest child has proven she is not afraid to sass her mom in other social media videos.

When the aspiring attorney gushed about how much she loved Olivia Rodrigo’s debut hit song in a May 2021 Instagram Story video, saying, “You know I love ‘Drivers License,'” North loudly proclaimed, “You never listen to it.”

In another Instagram Story when Kim raved over a bouquet of roses she’d been sent, saying, “I love this color. I’m dying,” North hilariously shot back, “No you’re not, or you’ll be in the grave.” She’s also called out her mom’s lack of cooking skills in addition to making fun of how the entrepreneur uses a more expressive voice when unboxing products and designer gifts sent to her.