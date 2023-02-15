A true talent. Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West’s daughter North West is an incredible artist, artist, and her parents love to show off her ​drawings, paintings and artwork.

The SKKN founder, 42, took to Instagram Stories in February 2023 to share sketches that her 9-year-old daughter drew of family members in honor of Valentine’s Day. The pencil drawings of grandma Kris Jenner and brother Psalm West were both signed by Kim’s eldest daughter.

North – whom Kim and the “Jesus Walks” artist, 45, welcomed in June 2013 – also drew a portrait of rapper Ice Spice and shared the footage to the TikTok page she shares with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

“Ice spice dupe,” the video was captioned as North held up her drawing and lip synced the lyrics to “Boy’s A Liar.”

This is not the first time the SKIMS founder has proudly displayed her daughter’s talents via social media.

Two years prior, Kim shut down haters after many speculated that North was not the artist behind a stunning landscape painting the mother of four shared via Instagram.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” began her February 2021 Instagram Story tirade defending her then-7-year-old daughter. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete.”



The Hulu personality – who also shares daughter Chicago and son Saint and Psalm with the “Flashing Lights” rapper – continued, “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

“I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!” Kim added. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!”

In addition to drawing and painting, the basketball player has also tried her hand at special FX makeup including turning her mom into the Grinch.

“Mommy grinch,” the mother-daughter duo captioned a November 2022 TikTok video as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” played over the footage.

Keep scrolling to see more of North’s incredible artwork.