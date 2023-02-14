North West Draws Incredible Realistic Portraits of Her Family Members: See the Photos!

So talented! North West sketched drawings of her family members and fans are freaking out about how talented she really is.

Kim Kardashian shared the art pieces via Instagram Stories on Monday, February 13, which included sketches of Kris Jenner and Psalm West. The Skims founder also snapped a photo of a professional-like painting that North created.

Hours before Kim, 42, showed off her eldest daughter’s creative skill, North, 9, posted a TikTok that took viewers through the process of her drawing ​a separate immaculate portrait of ​rapper Ice Spice. Not to mention, the “Boy’s a liar” artist caught wind of the art piece and reposted Kim’s Instagram Stories to her own page.

“Talented,” Ice Spice wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The comments section of North and Kim’s TikTok account are turned off, but fans reshared the video while gushing over the celebrity child’s craft.

“I wish her comments are on so we can tell her how good she is,” one person wrote on a reshare of the video.

“I was saying ‘Oh this is pretty good’ then North popped up and my jaw dropped,” a second fan commented.

Although some fans are recently learning about North’s talent, she’s been quite the artist for some time now.

In February 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a remarkable landscape painting via Instagram stories and revealed North was the master behind the masterpiece. However, fans accused her of lying that the then-6-year-old was capable of being that skilled.

As people started trolling Kim online, a young girl who claimed to be the daughter of North’s art teacher defended the A-list family.

“She taught North how to paint the same [painting] just two weeks ago,” she said at the time as she shared photos of her mom’s teachings. “She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that come through her classes goes through this exact painting when they’re starting out.”

The same month, Kim shared North’s artwork, including the painting in question, during a house tour with Vogue.

“The first object of my affection is my daughter North’s paintings and drawings,” the beauty mogul said, while showing off a handful of North’s art pieces. “She’s a really, really good artist and she loves to paint.”

As she shared the pretty pieces, Kim also debuted a dark sketch that resembled Astroworld cover art that North made while she had ​COVID-19.

“So, this is her drawing that she did in her room. It’s charcoal, maybe that was just her emo mood,” the Hulu star explained. “So. I love seeing, like, the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and just feel like it’s really been an amazing hobby of hers.”

Keep scrolling to see North’s spectacular drawings and painting!