The children of the Kardashian sisters have picked up some sassy habits from their parents. They’ve been known to shut down their famous mothers cold during Instagram sessions, throwing shade and disses like nobody’s business.

The latest example is Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope and youngest son, Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. She was so thrilled on September 27, 2022, as her Lemme brand of health and wellness gummies was about to launch, but Reign, who was born in 2014, had no interest in his mom’s big new business venture.

Kourt shared and Instagram Story video cuddled in bed next to her youngest son as she excitedly gushed, “Lemme launches in two hours!” to which Penelope, born in 2012, could be heard off camera saying a less than enthusiastic “Yay.” Reign asked, “What is Lemme lunches?” thinking it was something related to “lunch.” When his mom told him it was her gummies, Reign shot back, “Oh, I don’t care then.” Kourtney had fun with it, writing “All equally excited” at the bottom of the video.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Poosh founder’s kids were brutally honest with their feelings. During season 1 of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney and now-husband Travis Barker were loudly French kissing in front of her brood, which was not something they wanted to see. “No kissing,” Penelope loudly scolded the pair.

Another makeout session occurred at the dinner table and Reign was completely exasperated by their over-the-top PDA. “I’m gonna die,” he said, drawing out the word “die” to make sure Kourtney and Travis knew how uncomfortable he was before demanding, “Can you guys not kiss and French again?”

Of course the family queen of parental sassing is Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West. She’s handed it to her mom on numerous occasions on social media. In a December 2021 interview with journalist Bari Weiss, the SKIMS founder revealed, “Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.”

There’s good reason. North has loudly protested when she doesn’t want to be caught on camera, and other times has crashed her mom’s videos to deliver shade. When Kim shared Instagram Stories videos unboxing goodies promoting Olivia Rodrigo‘s album Sour in May 2021, the SKKN founder gushed, “I can’t wait for her album. You know I love ‘Drivers License,’” referring to the hit single. But North fired back, “You never listen to it.” Ouch!

