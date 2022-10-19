No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together.

“We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a video she posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 18, which featured a tray of colorful, fake insect-adorned sweets.

As Kim panned the camera over the array of scary desserts, her 9-year-old daughter quickly corrected her mom for taking the credit and said, “I did, not you. You helped me mix it”

“I helped you mix it. Who poured it?” Kim asked her eldest child, who responded, “You. Well, I decorated them.”

While the two hilariously bickered over who was the master chef, the Skims founder continued to show off each delectable cupcake, some of which featured edible flies, rats, centipedes, spiders and roaches on top.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to North, Kim also shares children Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The confident kiddo isn’t afraid to hold a lighthearted argument with her mother, as fans have witnessed in the past. Over the summer, the two embarked on a variety of adventures together, and they had a few back-and-forth debates along the way.

On August 18, North loudly told Kim to “please delete” a video of her and cousin Penelope Disick enjoying a car sing-along moment. Earlier that week, the Hulu personality scolded her daughter in a TikTok video after the two went zip lining together in a forest.

“No one’s ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?” Kim said in a shaky voice in the August 14 clip, as North filmed her walking across a rope bridge up high in the trees.

The mom of four has previously opened up about her and North’s mother-daughter relationship. In December 2021, she answered a question during journalist Bari Weiss’ podcast on who “intimidates” her the most, admitting, “I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter North.”

Nevertheless, the dynamic duo always has fun together. And that goes for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, as they have been ringing in Halloween all month long by throwing lavish parties and setting up decorations.

On Saturday, October 15, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian threw a major Halloween Ends movie watch party, which looked a little too scary for any children to attend. However, Khloé Kardashian hosted a spooky kid-friendly bash the following day, which she noted via her Instagram Stories was a “cousin Halloween party.”