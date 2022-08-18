Embarrassed much? North West hilariously slammed her mom, Kim Kardashian, during a video of their car ride sing-along moment.

“Mom! Mom, please delete that!” the 9-year-old yelled with a smile while sitting behind the Kardashians star, 41, in a video Kim posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 18. The youngster was also accompanied by cousin Penelope Disick in the back seat.

The trio were casually singing to the Bruno Mars song “Versace on the Floor,” as the Skims founder captured the selfie clip of her daughter and niece. The three seemed to be enjoying their drive despite North’s urgent request toward the end of the video.

The mother-daughter duo have had an adventurous summer, as they were recently seen going ziplining in a TikTok video Kim shared four days prior. While North enjoyed the adventure, her mommy wasn’t as keen about standing high above the trees on a suspension bridge.

“No one’s ever talking me into doing his again. Do you hear me?” the Hulu personality said to her daughter in a quivered tone, to which North simply responded, “OK,” as she filmed her mother slowly walking across the rope bridge.

Kim and North are known for their hilarious quibbles. During a July 7 interview with Allure, the mom of four recalled an incident when her eldest child used her special effects makeup skills to create a fake murder scene in a house they rented. In addition to North, Kim also shares children Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer, and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” Kim told the outlet.

After going to sleep for the night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained how her daughter’s prank ended up having a more dramatic impact than she had anticipated.

“So, I was waiting ’til the next morning to clean it up,” Kim continued. “I rush out the door to go to school. The housekeeper came … and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene. And I had to, like, let them know it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup.”

Shortly after her interview was released, the platinum blonde beauty addressed another incident involving North’s epic clapback abilities. During their time appearing at Paris Fashion Week, North made headlines for slamming the paparazzi more than once, with the first time being when she was seen in a video walking outside and asking photographers, “Why do you guys have to wait for us all the time?”

The second incident, which went viral online, showed North in a separate video holding up a “Stop” sign while sitting down in the audience as people took photos and clips of the youngster at the event.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” Kim captioned a July 7 Instagram carousel post, which featured the clip of the kiddo attending the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show. “North, I guess, had it with the people taking pictures of her, so she wrote on her invite ‘STOP’ and held it up, and wanted them to just focus on the show.”