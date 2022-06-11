An au naturel queen. Kim Kardashian went totally makeup-free in a video she shared via Instagram, promoting products from her skincare line, SKKN.

“My step-by-step ritual with SKKN BY KIM for a glowing complexion,” she captioned her Instagram post on Friday, June 10, which featured her walking viewers through her face washing routine. In the beginning of the clip, the Skims founder, 41, looked straight into the camera without any contouring, eye shadow or any other makeup that she typically wears for photo shoots. As Kim applied various creams and exfoliations to her face throughout the entire clip, she proudly showed off her natural skin.

Just six days prior, her brand’s official Instagram account uploaded a longer tutorial that included esthetician Joanna Czech, who applied the skincare lotions to the Kardashians star’s face.

“I feel like this will make me look younger,” Kim said as Joanna used a laser on her skin.

On June 1, the reality TV star announced her new brand on Instagram, which is set for a June 21 launch.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” Kim captioned her post that day. “You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!”

Kim’s recent bare-skinned video comes just one week after she explained to sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian how “obsessed” both she and boyfriend Pete Davidson are about skincare in episode 8 of The Kardashians, which premiered on June 2.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“One thing that we, like, seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skincare and dermatologists and, literally, beauty products,” she revealed about her and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28.

Kim then recalled an incident when she was frustrated about getting a zit on her face, but her beau came to her rescue in the sweetest way.

“I fell asleep at 8:30. I was so tired. And I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose,” the Hulu personality added in the scene. “He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the comedian first sparked dating rumors in late October 2021 just weeks after she made her SNL hosting debut. They were spotted on multiple coast-to-coast outings and In Touch confirmed the following month that they were officially dating. Toward the end of 2021, the couple maintained a pretty low-key romance until Kim made their relationship Instagram official on March 11. After that, Kim and Pete attended multiple high-profile events together, making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents dinner on April 30 and rocking the Met Gala on May 2.

Hollywood’s favorite duo’s romance has seemingly grown quite serious now, as Khloé, 37, recently claimed via Twitter that her sister is in “looooovvveee” with Pete.

While neither Kim nor Pete have publicly responded to the Good American founder’s statement, Pete has been seen hanging out with Kim’s son Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. The former spouses also share children North, Chicago and Psalm West. Kim filed for divorced from the “Stronger” rapper, 44, in February 2021, only to be declared legally single by a judge on March 2, Life & Style confirmed. From January through March 2022, Ye publicly attacked the new lovebirds on social media. However, it seems Kim and Pete aren’t worried about her ex-husband, as a source exclusively told Life & Style on Tuesday, June 7, that “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye anymore.”

“The photo of Pete holding Saint’s hand while shopping was a normal, natural occurrence, but they never would have let that happen a few weeks ago in fear of how Kanye would react,” the insider said. “That’s all behind them now. Pete and Kim are moving forward as a couple, and he’s going to treat her and Kanye’s kids with love and respect. Period … They’ve both decided that they can’t keep living their lives in fear of what Kanye might say, do or tweet.”