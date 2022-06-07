Happily ever after … ? Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson are putting their drama with the reality star’s ex-husband Kanye West in the past. “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye anymore,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’ve both decided that they can’t keep living their lives in fear of what Kanye might say, do or tweet.”

The former Saturday Night Live funnyman, 28, “pretty much had to put his foot down, telling Kim that if we’re going to stay together, we need to live our lives fully and authentically,” says the insider.

Kim, 41, and Pete went public with their relationship in October 2021 after the Skims founder made her Saturday Night Live debut. The pair’s romance came less than a year after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

Come March 2022, Kanye, 44, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the E! alum, began issuing public threats via Instagram against Pete. Moreover, the “Praise God” artist questioned Kim’s parenting choices, namely after she allowed daughter North, 8, to join TikTok. At the time, Kanye made it clear he didn’t want Pete to have any interaction with his kids.

However, as of June, the King of Staten Island actor has at least met North and Saint. In fact, Pete and the 6-year-old were photographed holding hands while shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 4. A fan captured a picture of the duo and shared it via Instagram, where it quickly went viral. It didn’t appear as though Kim was present for the outing.

“The photo of Pete holding Saint’s hand while shopping was a normal, natural occurrence, but they never would have let that happen a few weeks ago in fear of how Kanye would react,” the source reveals. “That’s all behind them now. Pete and Kim are moving forward as a couple, and he’s going to treat her and Kanye’s kids with love and respect. Period.”

As for Kanye’s romantic life, he has been linked to a number of women since his split from Kim, including Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and most recently, Chaney Jones.