Kanye West sure has a type! Ever since early February 2022, the rapper has been spotted out and about with Chaney Jones, a model who is a dead ringer for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. She was Kanye’s date to his February 23, 2022, listening party in Miami for his new album, Donda 2. He then took her shopping at the nearby Bal Harbour Balenciaga store the following day, even though Kim is now the face of the brand. Chaney even dresses in outfits nearly identical to ones that the Skims founder sports, earning her the nickname “Kim Kardashian look-alike” in the media. Get to know Chaney, here!

Chaney Has a Popular Presence on Social Media

She has 168,000 Instagram followers with some famous names among them, as not only does Kanye follow Chaney, so do fellow musician moguls Diddy, T.I. and Tyga. She loves to share fashion photos, vacation snapshots and other pictures showing off her incredible looks and body. On TikTok, Chaney boasts 49,400 fans who love to follow her videos that include everything from cooking to beauty tutorials.

Chaney Works in the Mental Health Profession.

She is the chief operating officer of First State Behavioral Health, according to her biography on the company’s webpage. She notes in her description, “I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone. Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you. ”

Chaney Is a College Graduate.

She studied elementary education at the University of Delaware according to her bio and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at Wilmington University.

Chaney Really Does Look Exactly Like Kim

She shares the exact same body type as the billionaire entrepreneur. Chaney loves to show off her hourglass curves in Instagram swimsuit videos, donning the same thong bikinis that Kim loves to wear. She also has Kim’s luscious lips, dark brown eyes and long brunette locks, even though Chaney displayed in a TikTok video that she adds long extensions to her natural hair to achieve the look … as Kim has also been known to do!

Like Kim, Chaney Loves the Color Pink

“My obsession with the color pink is unreal,” she captioned a December 8, 2021, TikTok video, showing off how she had a pink Christmas tree, pink roses on her coffee table, pink dishes in her kitchen, a rose-faced Rolex, pink camera, a pink coffee maker and other pink cookware. Even her sofa was a dusty rose! Kim famously wore pink for her Saturday Night Live monologue and afterparty outfits and is frequently seen in the cheery color.