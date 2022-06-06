No filter looks good on her! Kim Kardashian showed off her natural skin texture while showing off her new skincare brand, SKKN, in a rare video of her not wearing makeup.

The Instagram tutorial, which was uploaded to the SKKN account on Sunday, June 5, showed Kim’s facial regimen thanks to esthetician Joanna Czech. She’s the “best facialist, chemist, esthetician in the world who I just trust with my skin,” according to Kim, 41. The almost seven-minute-long video showed how Kim gets her flawless complexion while also giving fans a glimpse at her face before her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, gets to work on full glam.

Kim officially announced her highly anticipated skincare line, SKKN, on June 1, revealing the brand’s launch date of June 21. In her recent video, viewers watched how Joanna used the brand’s nine core products for a full facial routine. After the first few steps, Kim’s facialist used a laser on her skin. “I feel like this will make me look younger,” the Hulu star declared.

Kim’s statement about looking younger came days after making headlines for saying that she would “eat poop every single day” if it helped with anti-aging.

“I’ll try anything,” she told New York Times in an interview to promote the launch of SKKN. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

For now, she has her own nine-step skincare routine, which seems to be working for her!

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” the Skims founder shared on social media when announcing the brand. “You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!”

The SKKN products range from $43 to $95 individually for a total of $630 for the entire line. During her New York Times feature, Kim referred to her brand as “more prestige.”

“In order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she said of the price range. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”