Celebrity Beauty Regrets From Filler Disasters and Bad Haircuts to Spray-Tan Mistakes

It takes a lot of work to be a star in Hollywood. From perfect skin and bodies to lustrous hair and flawless faces, there’s plenty of room for when experimentation with “improvement” can go horribly wrong.

Even though Khloé Kardashian has long shied away from plastic surgery rumors, she did admit to getting facial fillers and later regretted how “crazy” they made her look. “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there — I went to have it all dissolved like three times,” she confessed during a 2016 episode of her talk show, Kocktails With Khloe.

The reality star also admitted to getting Botox during the reunion special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in June 2021, saying that she “responded horribly” to getting it injected into her face.

OG supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that her five-year absence from the public eye was due to getting the non-surgical CoolSculpting cosmetic procedure, which is used to reduce fat deposits in one’s face, but instead, she claimed it “disfigured” her famed visage.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by … [a procedure] which did the opposite of what it promised,” Linda explained in a September 23, 2021, Instagram post.

She went on to allege that “has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process I have become a recluse.”

For other stars, things they did in the name of beauty in the past came back to later haunt them later as adults. Actress-director Olivia Wilde admitted to InStyle that in her teens, she plucked her eyebrows “to create that sexy Kate Moss arch. I regret it because I damaged my follicles, and now it’s hard for me to grow thick, bushy brows.”

Hair is also another problem beauty area where stars have had major issues, both when it comes to getting super short cuts or dye jobs that leave their locks fried and damaged. Celebrities from Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Lawrence have shared unfortunate experiences they had with their tresses that left them with serious hair regrets.

